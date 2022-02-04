- Just like with custom levels, I added mini leaderboards at the end of each challenge and endless run mode.
- Highscores in challenges and Endless run now give you 5 additional credits (+ more with multiplier)
- Fixed bug where gordon reddie would be invisible in cuatomizable menu
The Colorful Creature update for 4 February 2022
TCC Beta 1.8.4.1 Update
