 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

The Colorful Creature update for 4 February 2022

TCC Beta 1.8.4.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 8145791 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Just like with custom levels, I added mini leaderboards at the end of each challenge and endless run mode.
  • Highscores in challenges and Endless run now give you 5 additional credits (+ more with multiplier)
  • Fixed bug where gordon reddie would be invisible in cuatomizable menu

Changed files in this update

TCC Windows Depot 1651681
  • Loading history…
TCC Linux Depot 1651682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.