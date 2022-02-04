 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Hokko Life update for 4 February 2022

Important Information: Seasonal Store

Share · View all patches · Build 8145713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi folks!

Just a heads up that the Seasonal Store will be closed from Monday in preparation for the next seasonal update.

This means you have until Monday to stock up on winter festive items, so grab them now while you can!

Changed depots in dev01 branch

View more data in app history for build 8145713
Hokko Life Depot 824001
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.