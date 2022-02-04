 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Zombie Carnage 2 update for 4 February 2022

Patch notes 1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8145696 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small hotfix to quickly address some issues

Maps

These map changes are quick temporary fixes, bigger changes and reworks will be coming soon

  • Hangar, Abandoned Village, Mothers Tank: Added collisions to various places to prevent being hit through small gaps
  • Azkin Dungeon: Fixed some collisions on the ceiling that allowed the player to go out of bounds
  • Batalla: Disabled for now. A rework will be coming soon.
Balance
  • Increased Humans health across the board by a flat 100 points
  • Decrease bot damage by half
  • Killer: Decreased Killer health
  • Warm Up: Increased Human damage
  • Warm Up: Increased Killer damage
  • Warm Up: Decreased Zombie health
  • Warm Up: Decreased Assassin health

Changed files in this update

Zombie Carnage 2 Content Depot 1699201
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.