Patch notes 1.0.3

A small hotfix to quickly address some issues
Maps
These map changes are quick temporary fixes, bigger changes and reworks will be coming soon
- Hangar, Abandoned Village, Mothers Tank: Added collisions to various places to prevent being hit through small gaps
- Azkin Dungeon: Fixed some collisions on the ceiling that allowed the player to go out of bounds
- Batalla: Disabled for now. A rework will be coming soon.
Balance
- Increased Humans health across the board by a flat 100 points
- Decrease bot damage by half
- Killer: Decreased Killer health
- Warm Up: Increased Human damage
- Warm Up: Increased Killer damage
- Warm Up: Decreased Zombie health
- Warm Up: Decreased Assassin health
Changed files in this update