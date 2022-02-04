Patch v1.0.5 Released

Patch v1.0.5 for God of War is now live.

Please restart Steam to receive the update immediately

Patch Notes

Fixes

In-game glyphs will now correctly correspond to the controller type selected in Steam

Setting the DLSS Sharpening slider to 0 will now properly disable DLSS Sharpening

Interactions between the game and the taskbar will now work correctly in Borderless Fullscreen

Game audio should now mute when the application is in the background

TAA will no longer causes blurriness when the Render Scale is below 100%

Borderless Fullscreen mode will now not impact visibility in the Task Switcher (Alt+Tab)

Correct UI elements will now be shown if an action is bound to the mouse wheel

HDR brightness will no longer be impacted by SDR brightness settings

New Features

Option to minimize when focus is lost in Borderless Fullscreen

Error message if the game is unable to open or write to a save file

Precision mouse mode* This new mode works by ignoring the default mouse-to-camera conversion implementation. Additional sensitivity fine-tuning can be done by tweaking values in the settings.ini file in the game installation folder. This mode should NOT be used in conjunction with Aim Assist.

Lastly, while we do not have a timeline, we want to communicate that we have identified the primary cause leading to AMD performance problems and are now investigating solutions to resolve this issue.

For a list of the other topics we're currently tracking, please refer to our Known Issues. If you are experiencing any of these problems, submitting a ticket greatly helps us gather all of the information we need to properly access each one. We appreciate your continued patience as our team investigates your reports.

* Please note that this setting's menu options will be missing localization support in select languages. We apologize for the inconvenience and have prioritized the inclusion of the translated text for our next patch.