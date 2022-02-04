 Skip to content

Isles of Etherion update for 4 February 2022

Patch v0.16 is now LIVE!

Build 8145542

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Re-did tutorial quest line
  • Quests can now be triggered and accepted via encounters, in addition to via traditional quest givers
  • Made more things in the world destructible
  • Added death animations to goblins that didn't have them before
  • You can now re-spawn at different spawn locations around the map
  • Fixed an issue that prevented you from equipping or unequipping your weapon properly
  • Adjusted the attack power of some monsters to be more balanced
  • Updated some foliage to change with seasons
  • Guards now protect all entrances to town
  • You can now acquire spells from monsters by killing them as well as absorbing them with your magitech shield
  • Monsters' nameplates now display their respective primary elements
  • Fixed an issue causing you to strafe abnormally after gliding
  • Magitech shield now deactivates properly

