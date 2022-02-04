- Re-did tutorial quest line
- Quests can now be triggered and accepted via encounters, in addition to via traditional quest givers
- Made more things in the world destructible
- Added death animations to goblins that didn't have them before
- You can now re-spawn at different spawn locations around the map
- Fixed an issue that prevented you from equipping or unequipping your weapon properly
- Adjusted the attack power of some monsters to be more balanced
- Updated some foliage to change with seasons
- Guards now protect all entrances to town
- You can now acquire spells from monsters by killing them as well as absorbing them with your magitech shield
- Monsters' nameplates now display their respective primary elements
- Fixed an issue causing you to strafe abnormally after gliding
- Magitech shield now deactivates properly
Isles of Etherion update for 4 February 2022
Patch v0.16 is now LIVE!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
