February 4th Content Update!

New Items
Dead Dove (Rare)
When the protagonist or an ally with Technology Essence spends Potential, Protect them.
Power Drill (Rare)
When a battle starts, Potentiate all allies, and they lose 1 Defense.
Indestructible Fridge (Common)
The ally that ends your round automatically Guards.
Pink Egg (Common)
When a battle starts, Potentiate the protagonist.
Blue Egg (Common)
When a battle starts, Enlighten the protagonist.
Cosmic Egg (Combination)
When a battle starts, Potentiate and Enlighten the protagonist, and reduce the potential requirements of their skills by 1.
Obtained automatically when you have both the Pink Egg & Blue Egg
New Skills
Buffed Skills
Field Medic: Healing increased from 8 to 10.
Transfusion: Now also removes 1 stack of debuffs on healed allies.
Needle Jab: Damage up from 4 to 5.