February 4th Content Update!

New Items

Dead Dove (Rare)

When the protagonist or an ally with Technology Essence spends Potential, Protect them.

Power Drill (Rare)

When a battle starts, Potentiate all allies, and they lose 1 Defense.

Indestructible Fridge (Common)

The ally that ends your round automatically Guards.

Pink Egg (Common)

When a battle starts, Potentiate the protagonist.

Blue Egg (Common)

When a battle starts, Enlighten the protagonist.

Cosmic Egg (Combination)

When a battle starts, Potentiate and Enlighten the protagonist, and reduce the potential requirements of their skills by 1.

Obtained automatically when you have both the Pink Egg & Blue Egg

New Skills

Buffed Skills

Field Medic: Healing increased from 8 to 10.

Transfusion: Now also removes 1 stack of debuffs on healed allies.

Needle Jab: Damage up from 4 to 5.