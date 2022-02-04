 Skip to content

Crystal Raiders VR update for 4 February 2022

Upcoming updates for Crystal Raiders

Build 8145467

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The arena mode:

A new gamemode will be available soon, later this month. In the Arena mode, the raiders have to fight against waves of enemies. To unlock this mode, you'll have to find the first part of the artifact.

Changes coming later this year:

Weapons:

  • Hammer rework

Visual and auditorial feedback changes:

  • Clearer feedback on players receiving damage
  • More visible grenades falling from the bombs
  • Clear announcements when player level ups
  • Victory area improvements
  • Enemy animation improvements

New traps:

  • Traps where a ball is shot from the spawner that needs to be dodged
  • Mines

New looting mechanics:



  • Golden bombs that give you loot. If you can catch them!
  • Destructible items that drop loot or spawn enemies
  • Chickens found in cages during the runs, if you save them, they convert to dwarfs and give player tips and loot
  • Collectable keys in levels, which unlock chest on the starting island when you collect them all. The chest contains rare items.

Customization items:

  • New items found as loot in secret areas
  • Add weapons with temporary power (30s) or for the level
  • Power ups found in levels

Ambience improvements:

  • flying birds, leaves, flies etc.

Story / game world:

  • Tutorial improvement and story
  • Female dwarfs

Join our discord to stay up to date!

