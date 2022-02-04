New Update (2022.1.4a)

✨ New Features
- Add new reload service to reload the project automatically when the project data files change.
🔨 Changes
- Do not allow panels with duplicated names in the same blueprint (it was very confusing and only lasted until the next project load).
🔧 Improvements
- Improve rich text tag handling to remove auto exclusive tags when adding others (WYSIWYG input).
- Make some log events more verbose.
🐛 Bugfixes
- Fix image paths being case sensitive in their extensions (it only worked with lowercase extensions).
- Fix duplicated tags in the WYSIWYG input editor in some cases.
- Fix image filename extension on export screen when the Tif format is selected.
- Fix blueprint card back sides not being converted from Card Creator legacy projects.
- Fix project data internal post processor duplicate/empty panel name detection for back side layers.
- Fix forced backup always generated on project load even when not needed.
- Fix duplicated panels when redo the deletion of a layer in the blueprint editor (visual bug).
- Fix bug when EOL is just after a quote in CSV parser.
