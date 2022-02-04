 Skip to content

Tabletop Creator update for 4 February 2022

New Update (2022.1.4a)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
✨ New Features
  • Add new reload service to reload the project automatically when the project data files change.
🔨 Changes
  • Do not allow panels with duplicated names in the same blueprint (it was very confusing and only lasted until the next project load).
🔧 Improvements
  • Improve rich text tag handling to remove auto exclusive tags when adding others (WYSIWYG input).
  • Make some log events more verbose.
🐛 Bugfixes
  • Fix image paths being case sensitive in their extensions (it only worked with lowercase extensions).
  • Fix duplicated tags in the WYSIWYG input editor in some cases.
  • Fix image filename extension on export screen when the Tif format is selected.
  • Fix blueprint card back sides not being converted from Card Creator legacy projects.
  • Fix project data internal post processor duplicate/empty panel name detection for back side layers.
  • Fix forced backup always generated on project load even when not needed.
  • Fix duplicated panels when redo the deletion of a layer in the blueprint editor (visual bug).
  • Fix bug when EOL is just after a quote in CSV parser.

