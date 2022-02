Share · View all patches · Build 8145356 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 13:09:13 UTC by Wendy

How about another surprise for our Birders?

Propose an achievement for Wingspan: European Expansion! Fill out the survey below and become one of the ten people to contribute to the game!

https://forms.gle/5sDzDPSfEhYpvhLb6

The questions are not difficult, but winning depends on your creativity and practical sense. Let your achievement be imaginative but doable.

We are accepting applications until February 10.

Good luck!