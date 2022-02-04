Feb 4th - Emperor Zuijin’s Patch!

This week is Zuijin's Birthday! So we have planned a surprise for him! A emperor armor made especially for Zuijin is here! You can get it exclusively with the PVP coins. Also, we also added several Chinese accessories! They will only be available for collection for a week, so don‘t forget to collect em all! Good news, we have done balancing for many skills in the game!

Patch v7.58

Added a new Zuijin emperor halberd to PvP Shop (STR = -20; TAL = 60)



Added new Zuijin's emperor armor to PVP Shop (STR = -10; VIT = -10; DEX = 25; TAL = 25)



Added a new Oyama's chinese katana to PvPShop. (STR = -10; TAL = 30)



Added a new CYN trinket to Event Shop: C.Fan - Accessory from CNY. Return {0}% MMP when owner is hit. (3s cooldown)



Added a new CYN trinket to Event Shop: C. Umbrella - Accessory from CNY. Return {0}% MHP when owner is hit. (3s cooldown)



Added new Xunwu's SSS : SunDance - Evades all physical dmg and deals 24x STR(x0.5-x1) dmg.



New Skills Balancing Details

We will be balancing all skills with the risk and reward analysis graph as shown below:

*(Skill’s status shown are of max lv. skill)

• Wiktor

BloodSlasher: STR 1.0 > 2.0

RippingClaw: TAL 50 > 45

BloodCross: STR 0.6 > 0.9

LeftCarnage: STR 0.9 > 0.6; TAL 90 > 66

RightChaos: STR 3.0 > 2.0

• XunWu

n.atk: STR > 1.0

DancingFlame: STR 0.9 > 0.5; TAL 90 > 45; MP 45 > 55

BurningWrath: TAL 200 > 100; MP 75 > 100; SP 5 > 10

FireDragons: TAL 100 > 60

• Fay

n.atk: STR > 2.0; TAL > 30

ManaArc: TAL 60 > 90

MeteorRain: TAL 50 > 45

MagicLance: TAL 90 > 150

ManaBurn: TAL 60 > 75

SingularRift: TAL 400 > 500

• Killjoy

n.atk: 5hit > 0.4/0.4/0.3/0.3/0.6 STR

BlackJoke: STR 0.13> 1.0

JackInTheBox: TAL 150 > 90

AllOutBurst: HIT COUNT 10 > 8

KnifeJuggle: TAL 90 > 150

FoolSeeker: STR 0.4 > 0.3; TAL 25 > 30

• Hermont

SnowFist (n.atk): STR 0.7 > 1

ShellShock: STR 1.2 > 1.5; TAL 45 > 75

RepeatShot: TAL 15 > 0

Avalanche: CD 45 > 60; MP 40 > 60

• Barbas

SpinCurcuit: STR 0.7 > 1.2

DoubleSaw: STR 0.6 > 1

HemicSpray: TAL 45 > 3

StraightHotnets: TAL 90 > 150

BomberBees: MP 35 > 40; SP 5 > 10

IonicPulse: CD 60 > 30; TAL 75 > 90

OrbitalRay: TAL 230 > 300

• Iaron

n.atk: STR 0.8 > 1.5

walk.atk: STR > 1.0

• Matti

OpenWound: Bleed.dmg 13% > 23%