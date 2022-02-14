Greeting Survivors!

Timing is Everything in today’s update as we introduce Timed Challenges and Events - a new way of rewarding players for playing the game.

This update we are introducing 3 themed events:

Search and Rescue

Lab Testing Day

Hunting Season More events will be coming soon!

Each of these events have a unique set of challenges for players to complete while playing Project Winter. When an event starts, players will receive 3 challenges at random from the event's pool of challenges. For each challenge a player completes, they are given a reward. These rewards range from in game currency, to old cosmetics, and even unique event themed cosmetics. Additionally, every event has a "Community Challenge". This challenge is the same for all players, and as a community you will have to work towards completing the challenges for an additional reward.

The duration of each event will be 7 days. This number will likely change as we get a feel for how fast the community completes the challenges. Once an event ends, a new event will start immediately after. This means every month, you will have 4 uniquely themed challenges to complete, with special rewards for completion.

Progress for events does not carry over between cycles. If you get 50% of the way through a challenge during a Search and Rescue event but do not complete it in time, the next time the Search and Rescue event appears, you will have to start over. This is because every time an event repeats, it is given new challenges, and it does not make sense to carry progress from two separate challenges.

Each themed event is going to repeat, and each time you will receive a new set of challenges. To unlock the full unique cosmetic set for each event it WILL take multiple event cycles to receive each reward. There are enough challenges and variations in rewards that players should receive new challenges every time an event repeats.

We've heard your feedback about previous challenges as well. For the Timed Event Challenges, we've tried our best to ensure that all of these challenges are progressible in normal gameplay. This way players should not see much disruption in gameplay like we have seen during holiday events.

Full Sneak Peak of Update: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q5BGjLdBKWw

NEW FEATURES & GENERAL CHANGES:

Added Timed Challenges and Events

Recurring events that take place over a few days. Completing the challenges will reward players with currency, cosmetics and unique rewards.

Social Rank Changes

Added "Quick Look" to the lobby screen so players can check their own commendations.

Increased time at the end of the match to give players more time to rematch and commend

Players will no longer reset to bronze every month, but instead will be bumped down 1 rank monthly

Gold > Silver

Silver > Bronze

BALANCE CHANGES:

Store items are now recyclable and award 1000 SP

BUG FIXES:

Fixed issue with Walrus Hats not being visible when worn with Hooded Jackets

Fixed textures of the cogs for the Dig Site Objective

Fixed issues with some old cosmetics that had clipping problems. This includes the following:

All large male/female jackets filled at the bottom

Helmets and masks are no longer compatible

Hoodies and long hair are no longer compatible

Backpack straps fit better

Backpack meat chef no longer carries an apron

Fixed and updated several localizations to the in-game text

[Console] Fixed issue where player’s microphone does not work on the escape vehicle

Fixed issue where “Global Exile Remote” stays in effector for the rest of the game if the traitor disconnects after using the “Global Exile Remote”

Fixed issue where Radio Jammer item was only affecting the traitor using the item when activated. Radio Jammer will now work on all players

A Saboteur crafting landmines will not count as spending traitor credits on sabotages now

Fixed issue where push to talk would not function correctly in the lobby menu and snowball game

Fixed the Primitive Ice Pick appearing as a legendary item when in Steam Inventory

[Blackout] Fixed issue where the Stake launcher was not in the crafting menu

Fixed issue where the in-game UI was showing SP increase from snowballs even if the daily limit was reached

[Controller] Removed the “Unlock” controller legend from the progression UI as this option doesn’t exist

Fixed issue where text chat tabs were not updating to the new language after switching language via in-game settings

Fixed issue where pressing “enter” on the keyboard brings up the escape menu in-game

Fixed issues with keyboard controls in snowball fight

Rematch timer is now taken from Playfab

[Switch] Fixed issue with the wrong error message displaying when the application requires an update

Fixed issue with second objective locator item. Item reveals objective location to the player who uses it, not to all traitors

[PS4] Fixed issue where players were able to join password protected lobbies by joining the session through their PSN profile

[Console] Fixed issue where the Lazarus machine does not spawn a clone of a player and gets stuck in respawning animation

[Console] Fixed issues where players could not see lobbies hosted by players they were blocked by after relaunching the game. Players will now see the lobby in the lobbies list, will be able to try to join, but will have a pop-up warning and then be kicked out of the lobby

[Deep Woods] Fixed issue where no animals were spawning on animal wave objective

KNOWN ISSUES:

[Cosmetic] Hats will appear when wearing medium and half jackets - some may cause clipping

[Cosmetic] Fully closed hoodies will make hats disappear, but will also cause some hairstyles to flatten and appear to be bald instead

[Cosmetic] Some hoods will allow hats to appear

[Controller] Player cannot scroll naturally to an unfilled row of items in inventory

[Basic Mode] Traitor radio chat overlapping into proximity chat

“Trees Chopped” statistic in the player profile does not change when disconnected from the game. The progression in the achievement persists though.

[Xbox] Game crashes whenever the player unplugs and then replugs in their headset

Remote sabotager can be used even if First Objective is already sabotaged/still broken

Player stops walking after aiming a remote traitor ability for more than 2 seconds

NEW COSMETICS TO EARN

New store items available at approximately 3:30PM EST

Keep your feedback coming!

As always, we are listening and we encourage everyone to leave feedback in our community [Discord](discord.gg/projectwinter) in the #suggestions channel.

Stay tuned for more updates in the future, and thank you for your continued support!