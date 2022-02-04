 Skip to content

Ready or Not update for 4 February 2022

January Content Update Patch 1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Multiple crash fixes

AI

  • Reduced time AI can fire at player after breaking LoS from 2.5 seconds to 0.5 seconds
  • Removed unauthorized penalty when AI is knocked out
  • Fixed light of sight check being broken when kicking doors

Weapons

  • SBR-300 renamed SBR-556 to accurately represent caliber
  • Fixed ATACR not having secondary tilt for SR16

SFX

  • Fixed SWAT masks not sounding muffled

Music

  • Tweak to combat loop on Dealer timeline so string section is played slightly less often

