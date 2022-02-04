January Content Update Patch 1 Hotfix

General
- Multiple crash fixes
AI
- Reduced time AI can fire at player after breaking LoS from 2.5 seconds to 0.5 seconds
- Removed unauthorized penalty when AI is knocked out
- Fixed light of sight check being broken when kicking doors
Weapons
- SBR-300 renamed SBR-556 to accurately represent caliber
- Fixed ATACR not having secondary tilt for SR16
SFX
- Fixed SWAT masks not sounding muffled
Music
- Tweak to combat loop on Dealer timeline so string section is played slightly less often
