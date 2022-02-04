Challenges, leagues & tournaments! What's new?

Hello there duelists! We have a few community initiatives we’d like to share with you, along with some news on the weekend Blastzone Challenges.

Last weekend we tried the Elite Edition which is a part of us testing how we can try out new things with the concept. After some good feedback and discussions, we’re going to look further into when and how we’ll be doing these in the future. For now we won’t have an active challenge for this weekend while we figure things out, we hope you understand. We’ll talk more about challenges in the near future.

Want to walk the walk and show how well you can curve those ellipse weapons? Well you have plenty of opportunities to choose from! Several organisations and members of the community are starting up leagues & tournaments with prizes and are waiting for you to sign up! Here are some of them:

LIVE: Wonder Warriors league

Region: Global

Global Prizes: $350 & In-Game Rewards

$350 & In-Game Rewards Start: February 14

February 14 Sign-ups: [LIVE Discord](discord.gg/uPPGDsj)

[LIVE Discord](discord.gg/uPPGDsj) Follow: [twitter.com/leagueofintern1](twitter.com/leagueofintern1)

VR League Italy

Region: Europe

Europe Prizes: In-Game Rewards

In-Game Rewards Start: March 22

March 22 Sign-ups: [vrleagueitalia.it](vrleagueitalia.it)

[vrleagueitalia.it](vrleagueitalia.it) Follow: [fb.com/VRLeagueItalia](fb.com/VRLeagueItalia)

[fb.com/VRLeagueItalia](fb.com/VRLeagueItalia) Streamed on: twitch.tv/vrleagueitalia

To get reminded about these then you can also subscribe to the events that we put up on our store pages, or the event pages in our Discord: discord.gg/Blaston

If you’re more into shorter tournaments, then don’t worry - there’s something just around the corner. Make sure to follow us to get notified, you’ll know when it happens.

Finally, as a gold star for reading this far - we’ll start to share some lore about the world of Blaston on our social accounts starting this week! Keep an eye out for them, and learn more about the secrets of Blaston!