Announcing the Cute DLC

Announcing the Cute Book DLC

This Cute themed book unlocks 20 additional levels for Coloring Pixels! This book adds new images that are all very cute to look at and color!

This book fits right in with any Valentine's gift!

Available for the price of $0.99, £0.79, (or your regional equivalent). The pack will release on the 11th of February at 20:00 UTC/12:00 PST.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1897200

For a chance to win this DLC for FREE, join our Discord and enter the competition!

Community Input

This book was voted for by our Patreons and so we want to say a massive thank you to those who go the extra mile to support us!

For more info on our Patreon, check out our Discord or Website.