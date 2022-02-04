 Skip to content

Fluids & Sounds: Mind relaxing and meditative update for 4 February 2022

Loading music / images bugfix

Build 8145166 · Last edited 4 February 2022

  • Fixed a bug which prevents from loading custom music files and background images
  • ESC key shortcut ... Closing the menu

Thanks for using Fluids & Sounds! In case you have any problems, feel free to just contact me at any time info@mkgames.org

