Version 0.8.1 is now live!

Hi everybody! Back to smaller weekly updates after the last big update!

This week we have:

Logs! The game will now keep track of what happens to every unit. I think this will help me figure out ways to make the experience deeper and more interesting. Maybe one day it will be capable of telling stories similar to games like Dwarf Fortress did, it's a big inspiration to me!

Also some changes to the new vehicle update:

You can now click on cars to get information about the unit driving that car, if it has one.

Civilians will now exit their cars if they discover a nearby dead body.

There's still a lot to do for these vehicles but this new logging addition should help with that.

I hope you all enjoy the most recent update!