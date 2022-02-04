Controller Support and minor QoL improvements

Hi folks,
This patch brings the Controller support to all branches, along with some minor QoL improvements across the board.
You can read more details in the patch notes below.
Patch Notes - 04/02 # 1.032.7
Controller Support
-
Added a button in Settings to change the Controller Profile bindings
-
(New) Steam Input profile (Erannorth Chronicles v2):
-
The LStick will emulate virtual mouse through Steam Input and A,B will act as virtual mouse buttons.
-
Right stick will pan the world map.
-
D-Pad will now offer a different option:
- Up => ALT (Can be used with A button to display the card info.)
- Down => CTRL (Can be used with A button to discard the card.)
- Left => Backpack
- Right => Deck Switcher
-
Button Y will open/close the character sheet.
-
Button X will close all open popups.
-
Right Bumper will end the turn.
-
Left Bumper will open the activities menu if available and center at the PC.
-
Left Trigger will open the Deckbuilder.
-
Left Command will open the Journal.
-
Right Command will will bring up the Menu.
-
-
Without a profile the following (native) Controller Bindings will still work (but it's recommended to use the profile).
- Left stick will emulate a mouse cursor.
- Right stick will pan the world map.
- D-Pad is unused.
- Button A will act as left click
- Button B will act as right click (auto cast cards, move in the world map etc.)
- Button Y will open/close the character sheet.
- Button X will close all open popups.
- Right Bumper will end the turn.
- Left Bumper will open the activities menu if available and center at the PC.
- Right Command will will bring up the Menu.
Bugfixes
- Ally buttons (Quick Attack & Quick Special) could be used during the Enemies Turn.
Misc Changes
- Updated Steam Libraries to v1.52
- In Character Creation: Added a button to generate a random name for your character.
- Added a label in the 4 buttons that are used to customize the battlefield (to be more apparent that they exist / are things that can be customized)
- Changed the following default settings
- The default hand view is now viewing the full card.
- Reveal Enemy Intent is now by default on.
- Enemies you haven't defeated yet will display "New Enemy / Unknown Intent" instead of their "Enemy intent is unclear".
- Changed the first Pregen character to "Anoobak", as "Alec" was a bit hard for new players. "Alec" renamed to Corgan and moved to the 4th pregen slot, after some minor changes to his archetypes. These change won't affect any characters in progress.
Changed files in this update