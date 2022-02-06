Nearly 1.0 Update! - Version 0.9.22

Share · View all patches · Build 8145080 · Last edited 6 February 2022 – 21:09:09 UTC by Wendy

We've been hunting bugs and responding to feedback, and launching testing branches for quite awhile now as we worked towards version 1.0. As I want a little more time to make sure we get everything covered, we're releasing all these changes now, instead of delaying getting them to you any further.

1.0 Launch should be right around the corner, so get in any last feedback you have for that as soon as you can! I'll be doing a big sweep for any things we missed for 1.0 soon, so let us know. You can also join our Official Discord to see changes coming up on our testing branches, before the main updates launch.

If the 1.0 launch is successful, we will also be looking into our plans further content updates. We have also gotten a surprising amount of requests to port Cannibal Crossing to other platforms, which we can also think about more if the launch goes well.

As always, thanks for the feedback! It's really helped the game a ton throughout all of the Early Access period.

List of Changes, Version 0.9.22

Weapon Balance

Burst weapons, such as the Tactical Rifle and Autogun, now keep firing their bursts if you hold the fire button down. Before, you had to keep tapping the shoot button

Recipe update: Cattleprods now take 1 premium part to make, instead of 3 scrap, to stop easy farming of premium parts

Small tweaks to the stun system

Various Tweaks

Indicator when continuing games for how many players there were in the save

You can now rebind the "next mission" button to something else (By default it's SHIFT+Q)

Liam enemy wave size adjust for his final Prologue mission

You can no longer put throwable lights really close to each other

Enemy AI updates

Better pathing around buildings for enemies

Special misison weapons are now removed when missions are finished or interrupted, mostly to prevent the player getting stuck with a bad weapon on death and resurrect

Some behind the scenes Inventory Manager tweaks

[h2]Bugfixes[/2]