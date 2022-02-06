Nearly 1.0 Update! - Version 0.9.22

We've been hunting bugs and responding to feedback, and launching testing branches for quite awhile now as we worked towards version 1.0. As I want a little more time to make sure we get everything covered, we're releasing all these changes now, instead of delaying getting them to you any further.
1.0 Launch should be right around the corner, so get in any last feedback you have for that as soon as you can! I'll be doing a big sweep for any things we missed for 1.0 soon, so let us know. You can also join our Official Discord to see changes coming up on our testing branches, before the main updates launch.
If the 1.0 launch is successful, we will also be looking into our plans further content updates. We have also gotten a surprising amount of requests to port Cannibal Crossing to other platforms, which we can also think about more if the launch goes well.
As always, thanks for the feedback! It's really helped the game a ton throughout all of the Early Access period.
List of Changes, Version 0.9.22
Weapon Balance
- Burst weapons, such as the Tactical Rifle and Autogun, now keep firing their bursts if you hold the fire button down. Before, you had to keep tapping the shoot button
- Recipe update: Cattleprods now take 1 premium part to make, instead of 3 scrap, to stop easy farming of premium parts
- Small tweaks to the stun system
Various Tweaks
-
Indicator when continuing games for how many players there were in the save
-
You can now rebind the "next mission" button to something else (By default it's SHIFT+Q)
-
Liam enemy wave size adjust for his final Prologue mission
-
You can no longer put throwable lights really close to each other
-
Enemy AI updates
-
Better pathing around buildings for enemies
-
Special misison weapons are now removed when missions are finished or interrupted, mostly to prevent the player getting stuck with a bad weapon on death and resurrect
-
Some behind the scenes Inventory Manager tweaks
[h2]Bugfixes[/2]
-
Fix for a respawn issue in local co-op games, especially for Sandbox Mode
-
Fix for an animation error for single vs double handed weapons
-
Fix for controller toggling getting messed up in the pause screen
-
Fix for continuing a game in local co-op when you have less players than you had when you saved
-
Fix for inventories getting messed up when continuing local multiplayer games
-
Other fixes for continuing a game that has additional characters, with no data
-
Fix for a respawn issue in co-op involving the Home Beacon
-
Some interaction HUD fixes for co-op
-
Fix for an issue involving campfire burning and respawns
-
Possible fix for a missions issue
-
More checks for "None" items, so they can be removed
-
Possible Quill mission fix
-
Companions active time will be saved and restored on save game load
-
Fix for gamepads messing up in multiplayer
-
Fix for a container issue with gamepads
-
Fix for an issue involving the first tutorial door
-
Custom keyboard sprites fix
-
Fix for a materials bug in Horde Mode
-
Fixes for issues with the Ash Prologue
-
Materials interaction fix on base building containers when using the gamepad or arrows
-
Additional fixes for gamepad issues, mostly involving base buildings
-
Mall Z level fixes
-
Fix for weapons not updating their durability properly in online mode. This was causing melee weapons to do almost no damage
-
Fix for Online Mode coin exchange
-
Fix for a Pet Vet building collider issue
Changed files in this update