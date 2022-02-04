 Skip to content

Witch Explorer update for 4 February 2022

Various adjustments

Doll's costume returned.

Added "Change avoid button" to the Pause menu.



Check this box to change from A button (X key) to B button (C key)

Fixed a large diagonal movement during evasion.

Changed files in this update

Witch Explorer Digital Art Book (1758940) デポ Depot 1758940
