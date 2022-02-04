Various adjustments

Doll's costume returned.
Added "Change avoid button" to the Pause menu.
Check this box to change from A button (X key) to B button (C key)
Fixed a large diagonal movement during evasion.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Doll's costume returned.
Added "Change avoid button" to the Pause menu.
Check this box to change from A button (X key) to B button (C key)
Fixed a large diagonal movement during evasion.
Changed files in this update