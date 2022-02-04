Update 0.14.0

Contents
MAP2 in horde mode has been added.
Controls
When doing a wall run, it will now abort if there is no more input in the forward direction.
Balance Adjustments
- The number of points required for S rank and below in Horde Mode has been adjusted downward.
- The additional time for flying Enemies and Armor Mages in Horde Mode has been adjusted downward. This is because we felt that the time gained was out of proportion to the disadvantage of the 5 second time lapse required to respawn.
- Changed the spread rate of the HavyCannon to 0. This is due to the fact that the total number of enemies has increased, and we felt it was necessary to improve its usability.
SteamOverlay
- Steam Overlay is now enabled by default. This is a change that will allow us to add Achievements in the future.
- The game will now stop while the Steam Overlay is open.
Fixed
Items that can be attracted while dying, finishing, or respawning are no longer attracted.
