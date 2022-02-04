Early Access v2 released

The next big update for Reflex is now available. This version adds a ton of new features and fixes:
- World 4 is now available to play (up to level 4.23)
- New music plays when the timer gets below 30 seconds to add tension
- Fixed an issue where the level wouldn't fail if a duplicator still had charges and the timer had run out
- Laser turrets now have a visual display to see when they will be powered up again between firing
- Add GameMaker Studio 2 logo to logo animation intro
- Added sub-level doors to ensure each floors objectives are completed before proceeding to the next floor and also to ensure the missile cannot be sent back up (not that that was an option)
- A holographic display has been added to the world server (level 24 on each world) to show the route to the next world (story helper)
There's a load of other changes and updates that you can read about via the Reflex blog or more recently via the Developer Diaries posted on Steam.
Changed files in this update