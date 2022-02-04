• Valentine's Day has arrived to conquer our hearts! Visit the Mansion and check out V-Day's decor!
• New skin available for a limited time: Valentine's Day Cupid Skin!
• Tablet: the UI scaling has been improved
• Fixed an issue that was causing some users to visualize incorrect information on the summary after ending a game
• Minor fixes
• We will be launching a new map really soon! Stay tuned for more information!
1, 2 BLAME! update for 4 February 2022
Patchnotes (1.0.14)
