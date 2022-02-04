 Skip to content

1, 2 BLAME! update for 4 February 2022

Patchnotes (1.0.14)

Share · View all patches · Build 8144906 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

• Valentine's Day has arrived to conquer our hearts! Visit the Mansion and check out V-Day's decor!

• New skin available for a limited time: Valentine's Day Cupid Skin!

• Tablet: the UI scaling has been improved

• Fixed an issue that was causing some users to visualize incorrect information on the summary after ending a game

• Minor fixes

• We will be launching a new map really soon! Stay tuned for more information!

Changed files in this update

One To Blame Content Depot 1556921
  • Loading history…
