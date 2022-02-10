10 Feb 2022 Patch Notes

Hello all,
Today's small patch enables cross-play between players on Steam and Epic. If you play Ranch Sim on Steam and wish to play with a friend who plays on the Epic Games Store, you can link your Epic and Steam account in the Ranch Sim settings menu.
Connecting your Epic account is required only for crossplay.
New
- Implemented new multiplayer invite system to support crossplay between different stores (Steam and Epic)
- Added new section in the settings to link Steam and Epic accounts
Changed files in this update