Hundred Days update for 4 February 2022

Changelog 1.3.2

4 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow winemakers!

first of all the entire Broken Arms Games team wants to thank you all for the amazing support to the game and ,lately, also through the reviews

You can't imagine how much a "Very positive" situation help us ːreheartː

Now we jump straight into the changelog:

  • ADDED new label design
  • BALANCED Sauvignon Blanc Acidity
  • BALANCED Malolactic Fermentation
  • CHANGED now also the yellow apple flavor unlock “Keep the doctor away” achievement
  • FIX Wine trend in Napa
  • FIX Trimming requirement in Napa
  • FIX 3D model of the tree are now displayed as intended
  • FIX Weather effects visualization
  • FIX black screen on pressing next turn while a tutorial message is opening
  • OPTIMIZATION Better performance in all modes, HUGE update on Mac and older pc

We listen to you all and along the bug fixes and performance changes we added more animal logo design for the labels

That's All for this week update, remember if you like wine talks join our Discord Server:

https://discord.com/invite/jr3DwU3

As alway stay awesome

