Hi!

We're publishing Official Patch 1.1 for the Junkyard Simulator.

Patch 1.1 includes the following fixes:

Crashes related to new generation INTEL processors are GONE

We got rid of all known 'edge case' crashes

The game optimization is improved

With the new patch, the game shouldn't take so much space on your disks

We improved graphics and texture reading

With the visual fixes, the game should finally feel smooth

Image should be much sharper now

Many other aspects related to the visual side of the game have been improved - come and see!

Be sure to let us know what you think! 🙂

We know that you've waited quite a bit for this update. Thank you for your patience and understanding! Patch 1.1 consumed A LOT of work and time, but it laid proper foundations for future improvements and new updates will be released more frequently.

Last but not least - we know that you must be curious what's brewing next, so here's a little teaser: the next update will include an option to modify key settings (yes, finally!) and also some NEW mechanics. What mechanics are those? For now, we are not revealing the secret, but keep your eyes open, perhaps we'll drop some info in some time.

The Next big Patch will be available soon. Keep your fingers crossed!