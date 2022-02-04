Update 1.12: Trophies

Dear operators,
1.12 is online and add the first list of collectable trophies. Search and discover true stories of french special forces.
CHANGELOG
- Add: Trophies - Find items in maps
- Add: Trophy - Book "Chef de guerre" by Louis Saillans
- Add: Trophy - Book "Confessions d'un ops" by Aton
- Add: Trophy - Book "Objectif forces spéciales" by Matt
- Add: Trophy - Book "Formes de l'ombre" by Philippe Deparis
- Add: Trophy - Book "Homme d'action" by Julien B
- Improve: Optimisation on some maps
