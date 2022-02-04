 Skip to content

Black One Blood Brothers update for 4 February 2022

Update 1.12: Trophies

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear operators,

1.12 is online and add the first list of collectable trophies. Search and discover true stories of french special forces.

CHANGELOG

  • Add: Trophies - Find items in maps
  • Add: Trophy - Book "Chef de guerre" by Louis Saillans
  • Add: Trophy - Book "Confessions d'un ops" by Aton
  • Add: Trophy - Book "Objectif forces spéciales" by Matt
  • Add: Trophy - Book "Formes de l'ombre" by Philippe Deparis
  • Add: Trophy - Book "Homme d'action" by Julien B
  • Improve: Optimisation on some maps

