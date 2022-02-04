 Skip to content

Omnify Hotspot update for 4 February 2022

Omnify Hotspot 3.2 Update Released

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We're thrilled to announce the release of Omnify Hotspot 3.2 today. This update contains several improvements based on your feedback. Please send your comments and suggestions to us, we like to read and use them!

Performance

You should see a significantly reduced latency for local traffic. The network throughput performance of low-end devices is also improved.

.NET

Starting with this release, you need to have at least .NET 6.0 installed. If you don't have it installed then our installer can automatically install it for you.

What else?

The network driver has been updated and the issues that you've reported have all been fixed.

