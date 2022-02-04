Share · View all patches · Build 8144518 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 10:26:17 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone,

In this fifth update, we bunched together a lot of fixes but also added new content. Without further ado, here are the patch notes:

Firegirl 1.025 patch notes

Tweaks and bug fixes

Removed the placeholder blue text from a late game cutscene

Fixed several spelling mistakes (English)

Fixed several translation mistakes (French)

Fixed translation issues in the options menu

Fixed a bug that occurred while petting the dog

Fixed mission report calculation errors

Fixed a collision issue with some hatches in the train level

Fixed a collision bug that made certain fire monsters temporarily invincible

Fixed a purchase bug that made it possible to get available cash in negative

Fixed a bug with one of the exits in the forest

Fixed camera issues in the forest

Additional tweaks to the difficulty curve

New features

A message is now displayed when Firegirl is getting closer to a fire tome

Added blue versions of certain fire monsters. Those rare hotter variants have more health but yield way more extra time once extinguished.

Added a new flying enemy that spawns fire bats.

Added a fire-breathing enemy.

Please let us know what you think of those new features and fire monsters!

Thanks again for playing,

Julien