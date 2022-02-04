 Skip to content

Firegirl: Hack 'n Splash Rescue update for 4 February 2022

Fifth Update

Fifth Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

In this fifth update, we bunched together a lot of fixes but also added new content. Without further ado, here are the patch notes:

Firegirl 1.025 patch notes

Tweaks and bug fixes
  • Removed the placeholder blue text from a late game cutscene
  • Fixed several spelling mistakes (English)
  • Fixed several translation mistakes (French)
  • Fixed translation issues in the options menu
  • Fixed a bug that occurred while petting the dog
  • Fixed mission report calculation errors
  • Fixed a collision issue with some hatches in the train level
  • Fixed a collision bug that made certain fire monsters temporarily invincible
  • Fixed a purchase bug that made it possible to get available cash in negative
  • Fixed a bug with one of the exits in the forest
  • Fixed camera issues in the forest
  • Additional tweaks to the difficulty curve
New features
  • A message is now displayed when Firegirl is getting closer to a fire tome
  • Added blue versions of certain fire monsters. Those rare hotter variants have more health but yield way more extra time once extinguished.
  • Added a new flying enemy that spawns fire bats.
  • Added a fire-breathing enemy.

Please let us know what you think of those new features and fire monsters!

Thanks again for playing,

Julien

