Hey everyone,
In this fifth update, we bunched together a lot of fixes but also added new content. Without further ado, here are the patch notes:
Firegirl 1.025 patch notes
Tweaks and bug fixes
- Removed the placeholder blue text from a late game cutscene
- Fixed several spelling mistakes (English)
- Fixed several translation mistakes (French)
- Fixed translation issues in the options menu
- Fixed a bug that occurred while petting the dog
- Fixed mission report calculation errors
- Fixed a collision issue with some hatches in the train level
- Fixed a collision bug that made certain fire monsters temporarily invincible
- Fixed a purchase bug that made it possible to get available cash in negative
- Fixed a bug with one of the exits in the forest
- Fixed camera issues in the forest
- Additional tweaks to the difficulty curve
New features
- A message is now displayed when Firegirl is getting closer to a fire tome
- Added blue versions of certain fire monsters. Those rare hotter variants have more health but yield way more extra time once extinguished.
- Added a new flying enemy that spawns fire bats.
- Added a fire-breathing enemy.
Please let us know what you think of those new features and fire monsters!
Thanks again for playing,
Julien
