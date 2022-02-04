[Notice] February 14th Update for Bugfix

Dear Masters!
On 02/04 (Fri) 09:00 UTC, Guardian Chronicle has released a new updated version for bugfix.
You can download it from the market manually, depending on your device.
■ 02/04 (Fri) Fixed Issues
- Issue when entering the game for the first time, the following game except for Story Mode progresses abnormally as Guild Reward and Story Mode are exposed simultaneously
- Issue where the pop-up AD of Competitive Mode is shown abnormally
- Issue where the deck in rank screen is not shown normally
- Issue where it is impossible to place and combine characters for about 1 second after the boss came out
- Issue where some languages are not showing normally when choosing a random power
- Issue where the skill effect of some character is not working normally
- Issue where the HP gauge is not shown normally when decreasing
- Issue where the account lv. is shown incorrectly in the battle record screen
- Issue where all of Daily Dungeons are shown a Tower of Protection
- Issue where it is impossible to get the items from Account Lv. Package normally
Thank you.
Changed files in this update