Guardian Chronicle update for 4 February 2022

[Notice] February 14th Update for Bugfix

Dear Masters!

On 02/04 (Fri) 09:00 UTC, Guardian Chronicle has released a new updated version for bugfix.

You can download it from the market manually, depending on your device.

■ 02/04 (Fri) Fixed Issues

  • Issue when entering the game for the first time, the following game except for Story Mode progresses abnormally as Guild Reward and Story Mode are exposed simultaneously
  • Issue where the pop-up AD of Competitive Mode is shown abnormally
  • Issue where the deck in rank screen is not shown normally
  • Issue where it is impossible to place and combine characters for about 1 second after the boss came out
  • Issue where some languages are not showing normally when choosing a random power
  • Issue where the skill effect of some character is not working normally
  • Issue where the HP gauge is not shown normally when decreasing
  • Issue where the account lv. is shown incorrectly in the battle record screen
  • Issue where all of Daily Dungeons are shown a Tower of Protection
  • Issue where it is impossible to get the items from Account Lv. Package normally

Thank you.

