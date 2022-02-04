Kawaki now available !

To provide an even more fun and enjoyable gaming experience, NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER has been updated to version 2.35.
■ DLC: Special Master-Ninjutsu Training: Part 28 "Kawaki" has arrived!
Learn Master Ninjutsu and gain new items for your avatar ninja from Kawaki! He's even available as a free playable character!
Interested in purchasing this pack? Then check out the bargain Season Pass 4 set!
Season Pass 4 is a DLC set that includes Special Master-Ninjutsu Training Parts 24 through 28.
Undergo Special Training with a total of five new Masters!
Additionally, those who purchase Season Pass 4 will gain access to the Secret Technique Ninjutsu "Super Uzumaki Rasengan"!
Read the Update Patch Version 2.35.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090183/NTBSS_Master_Character_Training_Pack__Kawaki/
