Kawaki now available !

Share · View all patches · Build 8144306 · Last edited 4 February 2022 – 09:46:03 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

To provide an even more fun and enjoyable gaming experience, NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER has been updated to version 2.35.

■ DLC: Special Master-Ninjutsu Training: Part 28 "Kawaki" has arrived!

Learn Master Ninjutsu and gain new items for your avatar ninja from Kawaki! He's even available as a free playable character!

YouTube

Interested in purchasing this pack? Then check out the bargain Season Pass 4 set!

Season Pass 4 is a DLC set that includes Special Master-Ninjutsu Training Parts 24 through 28.

Undergo Special Training with a total of five new Masters!

Additionally, those who purchase Season Pass 4 will gain access to the Secret Technique Ninjutsu "Super Uzumaki Rasengan"!

Read the Update Patch Version 2.35.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1090183/NTBSS_Master_Character_Training_Pack__Kawaki/