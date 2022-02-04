Small Update #13

Hi everyone,
[v0.1062]
-
Now you can choose your factory logo at the beginning
-
Color of walls and floors can be chosen from the top-right-corner
-
12 new colors are added for your robots
-
Economy & Statistics - electricity detail calculation is added (incl. solar energy and wind energy)
-
Market-category of each contract can be seen on the contracts-section, on the left side of regarding contract.
-
Sustainability calculation is shown on Help-Garden section.
Please keep reporting if you see anything!
Thanks so much for all the support!
TR Games
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/
