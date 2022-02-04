 Skip to content

Smart Factory Tycoon: Beginnings update for 4 February 2022

Small Update #13

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

[v0.1062]

  • Now you can choose your factory logo at the beginning

  • Color of walls and floors can be chosen from the top-right-corner

  • 12 new colors are added for your robots

  • Economy & Statistics - electricity detail calculation is added (incl. solar energy and wind energy)

  • Market-category of each contract can be seen on the contracts-section, on the left side of regarding contract.

  • Sustainability calculation is shown on Help-Garden section.

Please keep reporting if you see anything!

Thanks so much for all the support!

TR Games

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1755300/Smart_Factory_Tycoon/

