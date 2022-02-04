Beta Branch Returns

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings Wizards!

Whilst I've begun to devote more and more of my development energies to my next project, I there are still a few changes and additions I'd like to try for RW.

A new beta patch with some of those things has been posted.

Currently it contains:

New Skill: Megavenom. Causes poison to deal 1/4th the enemy's current hp each turn as poison damage in addition to the fixed 1 per turn.

New Skill: Acid Fumes. Causes a random unacidified enemy to become acidified (-100 poison resist) each turn.

Amplify Poison: removed. It wasn't very effective at doing anything except baiting new players into wasting SP, hopefully the 2 new skills do a much better job of fulfilling its role.

New Spell Upgrade for Bone Barrage: Shambler Assembly. Summons a Bone Shambler instead of dealing damage when an empty tile is targeted (with hp equal to the damage it would have dealt).

The wizard now starts with 1 portal disruptor. Its a small boost to player power but makes getting totally screwed by RNG far less likely (now instead of 1 really bad rift roll you would need two in a row- still possible but very, very unlikely).

Grey bone shrine now makes 2 shamblers instead of 4. I dont mind shrines being of varying power level but this one was a far outlier, often finding this shrine meant the players build became focused entirely around the shamblers it created. I think its even still quite good at 2.

Balance changes:

Void Beam SP 4->3

Eye of X SP 3->2

Floating Eye SP 4->5

Shatter Shards SP 4->6

Holy Thunder SP 6->7

Fiery Justice SP 6->7

Bug fixes:

Fixed deathchill chimera tooltip (its every 80 damage not every 70)

Fixed multi damage attack tooltips not always showing their damage types (they used to generate in in the desc, but this could get overriden by attacks with custom descriptions)

Fixed AI usage and tooltipping of Thunderstrike not knowing it was lightning damage.

Fixed various other typos too small to mention

Give it a try and let me know what you think! (I respond fastest on the discord but I do occasionally check the Steam forums as well).

-Dylan