Update notes for v0.18.85

Hi folks! About a week ago we put up build 0.18.82 in which we (amongst other things) updated our FMOD library to their latest release, version 2.2.05.

Pretty quickly after that we started receiving crash reports which our crash logs seemed to show happening deep inside FMOD. FMOD has now removed that version from their website while they investigate issues with it, and so in this build we've reverted to FMOD 2.2.04, which we hope will resolve the troubles that some players have been having.

If you had FMOD troubles in the previous build, I'd be really grateful if you could try again with this update, and let us know whether the troubles are still there! I'm contemplating pulling us all the way back to an FMOD 2.1-era build; that's probably my next step if this downgrade doesn't do the trick!

Also in this build, there are a couple of very small performance improvements, a fix for a tiny memory leak (7kb per time restoring from a saved game), and miscellaneous improvements for M1 Mac users.

Thanks so much for your patience with this one, folks! It took a long time to track down what could possibly be going wrong!

-T