Update 20220204v92

Balancing
Job abilities related to DEF have been enhanced.
Blood Spurt Armor (Samurai Vampire)
Before change:
- When Overkill 5 is achieved: All allies DEF +3. (Turn Decay.)
Change details:
- Changed the requirement for overkill from 5 to 2.
Adrenaline (Ninja Rogue)
Before change:
- When weapon breaks: ATK +1, DEF +3, recover 3 HP.
Change details:
- DEF increase value changed from 3 to 6.
- Changed the HP recovery value from 3 to 8.
Shadow Discovery (Kunoichi Witch)
Before change:
- When resting at camp: During the next battle: DEF +2, MP Recovery +1.
Change details:
- Changed the MP recovery value from 1 to 2.
- DEF increase value changed from 2 to 8.
Please leave your feedback on the official Discord:
https://discord.gg/nTmrq4rUMU
Changed files in this update