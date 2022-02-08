 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DIMENSION REIGN update for 8 February 2022

Update 20220204v92

Share · View all patches · Build 8143705 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balancing

Job abilities related to DEF have been enhanced.

Blood Spurt Armor (Samurai Vampire)

Before change:

  • When Overkill 5 is achieved: All allies DEF +3. (Turn Decay.)

Change details:

  • Changed the requirement for overkill from 5 to 2.
Adrenaline (Ninja Rogue)

Before change:

  • When weapon breaks: ATK +1, DEF +3, recover 3 HP.

Change details:

  • DEF increase value changed from 3 to 6.
  • Changed the HP recovery value from 3 to 8.
Shadow Discovery (Kunoichi Witch)

Before change:

  • When resting at camp: During the next battle: DEF +2, MP Recovery +1.

Change details:

  • Changed the MP recovery value from 1 to 2.
  • DEF increase value changed from 2 to 8.

Please leave your feedback on the official Discord:

https://discord.gg/nTmrq4rUMU

Changed files in this update

DIMENSION REIGN Content Depot 1162481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.