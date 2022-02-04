 Skip to content

Pachillinko update for 4 February 2022

Update 1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First of all, I want to thank everyone who supported me and bought Pachillinko! I really appreciate your feedbacks and I will do my best to polish this game to a state which you all can enjoy.

Changes added:

  • Prestige! You can now reset your progress in casual Pachinko mode, but gain +1 to initial balls, +1 to auto balls and +1 to score multiplier for each prestige points you got. It is advisable to spend all your excess money on Plinko balls before you prestige.
  • You can turn ON or OFF ball autospawning in casual Pachinko mode without losing progress
  • You can turn ON or OFF sound bars (equalizers) in options menu
  • You can hold mouse button to spawn balls continuously
  • Reduced offset when spawning a ball manually
  • Rebalanced table in Plinko mode, so it is now easier to score big numbers

Stability improvements:

  • Fixed issue with particles stacking up in memory and causing performance drops on some computers

