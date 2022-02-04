Update 1.0

First of all, I want to thank everyone who supported me and bought Pachillinko! I really appreciate your feedbacks and I will do my best to polish this game to a state which you all can enjoy.
Changes added:
- Prestige! You can now reset your progress in casual Pachinko mode, but gain +1 to initial balls, +1 to auto balls and +1 to score multiplier for each prestige points you got. It is advisable to spend all your excess money on Plinko balls before you prestige.
- You can turn ON or OFF ball autospawning in casual Pachinko mode without losing progress
- You can turn ON or OFF sound bars (equalizers) in options menu
- You can hold mouse button to spawn balls continuously
- Reduced offset when spawning a ball manually
- Rebalanced table in Plinko mode, so it is now easier to score big numbers
Stability improvements:
- Fixed issue with particles stacking up in memory and causing performance drops on some computers
Changed files in this update