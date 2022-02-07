Ver2.11.200 The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 2

New Encounters

Mythos

・Added The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 2.

・Added new maps and areas

・Added new background music

Encounters

・Encounter Black Clad Swordsman Slash/Earth Force Edition... New Ally "Black Clad Swordsman" is available.

These Encounters each focus on four characters, including the Black Clad Swordsman, with either slash skills or earth type skills.

You can encounter the following four characters (5★ classes) at a 1% encounter rate each (4% in total).

*5★ classes for other characters are not available

[table][tr][th]Slash Force Edition[/th][th]Earth Force Edition[/th][/tr][tr][td]Black Clad Swordsman

(Yuda)[/td][td]Black Clad Swordsman

(Yuda)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Thillelille

(Abyssal Devotee)[/td][td]Myunfa

(Djinn)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Ilulu Another Style

(Libitina)[/td][td]Milsha

(Aima-Arravones)[/td][/tr][tr][td]Philo

(Ameretat)[/td][td]Myrus Another Style

(Cybele)[/td][/tr][/table]

・Fateful Encounter (Paid, 2 Times Max) is available.

・The "Ally Encounters" under Regular Encounters were updated.

Added Mythos to the Replay Story feature.

Go to the basement from the first floor of Time's Forgotten Stop and talk to the bard to check it out.

You can replay the stories from Mythos in the version 2.11.200 update.

Uncompleted Mythos will not be displayed.

Specified Mythos

・The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales

・Chapter 1

Part 13 of the Main Story must be cleared

The app must be updated to version 2.11.200.

*We are planning to add more chapters to the Replay Story feature in the future.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

・A limited time 2000 Chronos Stone package

・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

▼Duration

February 7, 2022 3:00 (UTC) – February 14, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

*Each can be purchased only once

・Achievement Reward (Chronos Stone) Bonus

・During the following duration, we've increased the amount of achievement rewards you receive when you start the Mythos: The Apex of Logic and Cardinal Scales Chapter 2.

[table][tr][th]Achievement "Even Deep Scars Will Heal" Reward[/th][/tr] [tr][td]Chronos Stones x10 -> Chronos Stones x50[/td][/tr][/table]

Achievement: Even Deep Scars Will Heal will activate after the beginning event scene is finished.

The increased reward amount will be delivered to your inbox.

▼Campaign Duration

From the Ver 2.11.200 update to March 9, 2022 14:59 (UTC)

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the time duration for the 2,000 and 4,000 Chronos Stones' sales are displayed incorrectly.

Correct: –2/14(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.11.200.

・After selecting "Encounter new allies from other time layers" in a conversation with Lady Midd, selecting some characters causes the app to crash.

・When you encounter the Black Clad Swordsman, or when the character's name or speaker's name becomes the "Black Clad Swordsman," some screens do not display as intended.

Fixed the following issues

・In the description for Eva's skill Icicle Zorch, "Critical rate" is written instead of "Magic critical rate."

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.