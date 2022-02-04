- Add building not present O_o
- Add snow block dig by hand (with some body temperature drop)
- Update dropdown to fit long name
- Change gas station fuel tank for underground fuel tank
- Remove pickup and generator from gas station
- Change snow filling house model
- Change some others models
- Remove item info menu, now item detail is in tooltip when holding left alt
- Storage tooltip show temp of item inside
Where was the house?
