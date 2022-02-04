 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Avalanches update for 4 February 2022

Where was the house?

Share · View all patches · Build 8142890 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Add building not present O_o
  • Add snow block dig by hand (with some body temperature drop)
  • Update dropdown to fit long name
  • Change gas station fuel tank for underground fuel tank
  • Remove pickup and generator from gas station
  • Change snow filling house model
  • Change some others models
  • Remove item info menu, now item detail is in tooltip when holding left alt
  • Storage tooltip show temp of item inside

Changed files in this update

Avalanches Content Depot 1859681
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.