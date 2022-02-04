All patch notes up to 04 February 2022

--Older Patch notes--
Hotfix:
- Hotfix of a game breaking bug between the train station and the water reservoir
Improvements:
- Ui changes: Font has been changed over all menus, now should be more appealing and easier to read
- UI changes: Many UI elements re-positioned
--Latest Patch notes (04 February 2022)--
New Features:
- Added Vertical Sync option in Options menu (Video Settings)
- Added Framerate limit options in Options menu (Video Settings)
Improvements:
- Player jump speed is slightly increased
- Improved the player attach on ropes ability. Now should be much easier to attach on rope
- Rope at the final puzzle is now moved into position where the player can easily reach
