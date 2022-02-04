 Skip to content

Rapture - The Beginning update for 4 February 2022

All patch notes up to 04 February 2022

4 February 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

--Older Patch notes--

Hotfix:

  • Hotfix of a game breaking bug between the train station and the water reservoir

Improvements:

  • Ui changes: Font has been changed over all menus, now should be more appealing and easier to read
  • UI changes: Many UI elements re-positioned

--Latest Patch notes (04 February 2022)--

New Features:

  • Added Vertical Sync option in Options menu (Video Settings)
  • Added Framerate limit options in Options menu (Video Settings)

Improvements:

  • Player jump speed is slightly increased
  • Improved the player attach on ropes ability. Now should be much easier to attach on rope
  • Rope at the final puzzle is now moved into position where the player can easily reach

