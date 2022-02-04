Moved v140 to the main branch

Just a quick note to say I've now moved my latest patch, v140, from publicbeta to the main branch, so everyone now has the latest fixes. Here are the change lists again:
v140:
- Fix for crash when trader asked to be let into gates in online co-op
- Fix for character getting stuck inside gates
- Updated Japanese and Chinese translations
v139:
- Fix for NPCs coming in gates without permission, if the gates are open
- Fix for military zombies not spawning with armor or helmets
- Fix for characters waiting 10 seconds to bandage themselves after an injury, if the player stops controlling them
- Fix for watchtowers not counting towards Presence even though it says they are
- If you selected multiple characters in Command Mode, deselect them on returning to Direct Control mode (it was too easy to forget you had selected them and order them all to do something by mistake)
- Updated translations
- Action menu text optimization
- Memory leak fix!
v138:
- Dialog options to set whether characters from other communities can come into your base (by default they won't enter gates now)
- Fix for traders not moving on when you tell them to
- More dialog variations when interrogating people to try and find out if they have invisible strain
- Graves deteriorate and disappear over time, but you can keep them around by "paying respects" to them from time to time
- AI communities bury bodies from other communities that die near their base (not zombies etc as those disappear anyway)
- Make feuding less likely if people fear each other
- Don't plummet morale because fences got destroyed
- Some deer spawning fixes
- Moss Effect on cars, rocks, old buildings etc
- Hungarian and Brazilian Portuguese Updated
- Fix for characters sometimes stealing stuff in non critical situations
- Fix for crash when deer became infected (which isn't supposed to happen)
- Fix for character circling around someone forever in MoveAdjacentTo goal
- Fix for surrender dialog not working because the Alert goal was taking higher priority than the conversation goal
- Fix for some towns being set to no infection when they should have been white strain
- Fix for people being able to slide around when getting up after being depressed
- Fix for dark past speech not playing after hug because another queued speech about approaching invaders was blocking it
- Fix for zombies grappling with someone not being visible in pip
- Fix for "subgoal not possible" error in FleeFromAllEnemies
