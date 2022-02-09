5.5.2 | Bugfix Patch

CONTENT
Boil Over
- Changed to give 33% of current wiggle progress when falling from great heights (was a flat 25% increase)
Dev Note: This change prevents abuse of Boil Over in specific map locations where the killer has no choice but to drop from a height. It still stays relevant for longer walks and especially for basement access. At over 75% wiggle progress, it still results in an insta-drop.
- Changed "Rite of The Executioner" Daily Ritual to require sending 2 Survivors to Cages of Atonement (was 4)
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that caused some players to encounter a Grade Reset after updating to patch 5.5.1. Note: This issue was only visual.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Wraiths Withering Vine cosmetic to erroneously be unlocked for all players.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Hillbilly's Fable Acres Delivery torso cosmetic to clip into the camera when hooking a Survivor.
- Fixed an issue that caused the HUD score alerts to lose their formatting when using the Large Text setting.
- Fixed an issue that caused players with at least 1 game played but 0 pips to not receive any reward at the end of season.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nemesis' tentacle strike recovery animation to be missing when too close to an asset.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to not be able to lunge after a blink if the attack input is pressed before the end of the blink.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse's second blink to be delayed and thus cover less distance.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse not to enter fatigue when having a grab validation fail after blinking.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse's hand not to close properly when charging a chain blink.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be able to blink out of bounds past the exit threshold in the Springwood maps.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be able to blink out of bounds past the exit threshold in the Backwater Swamp maps.
- Fixed an issue that caused the Survivors to use ''Dead Hard'' to jump on rocks near the Ferry Boat.
- Fixed an issue that caused Jonah's tablet to be visible on the floor of the Vat room in The Game map.
- Fixed an issue that caused hooks in the Eyrie of Crows map to be missing the white glow from Scourge Hook perks.
- Fixed an issue that caused a small part of the Entity to stretch when a Survivor is sacrificed.
- Fixed an issue that caused the exit prompt to become unresponsive after adding a friend in the Friends List.
