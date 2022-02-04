-
The game now remembers which prosthetics you had were elective (it'll guess at past ones).
-
Fixed some missing images caused by the last update.
-
Fixed a bug that let you have both arms replaced at once in an underground clinic.
-
Possibly fixed it very rarely being daylight when deep into the night.
cyberpunkdreams update for 4 February 2022
Bugfix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
