cyberpunkdreams update for 4 February 2022

Bugfix release

cyberpunkdreams update for 4 February 2022 · Build 8142115

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • The game now remembers which prosthetics you had were elective (it'll guess at past ones).

  • Fixed some missing images caused by the last update.

  • Fixed a bug that let you have both arms replaced at once in an underground clinic.

  • Possibly fixed it very rarely being daylight when deep into the night.

