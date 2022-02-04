 Skip to content

REPLIKATOR update for 4 February 2022

Update v. 0.983

Share · View all patches · Build 8142022 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed many bugs and made changes to the game balance.
  • Improved performance.
  • Changes in some implants.
  • Sometimes your ship can be attacked. You will have to destroy all the enemies to advance further.
  • Lina's ability has been reworked. Now she's calling a medical drone.
  • The CX1 ability has also been reworked. Now he's launching homing missiles.
  • The maximum possible invulnerability time of a Soldier has been reduced from 20 to 12 seconds.
  • Enemy missiles now deal double damage on direct hit.
  • Updated user interface.

Changed files in this update

REPLIKATOR Content Depot 1576371
  • Loading history…
