- Fixed many bugs and made changes to the game balance.
- Improved performance.
- Changes in some implants.
- Sometimes your ship can be attacked. You will have to destroy all the enemies to advance further.
- Lina's ability has been reworked. Now she's calling a medical drone.
- The CX1 ability has also been reworked. Now he's launching homing missiles.
- The maximum possible invulnerability time of a Soldier has been reduced from 20 to 12 seconds.
- Enemy missiles now deal double damage on direct hit.
- Updated user interface.
REPLIKATOR update for 4 February 2022
Update v. 0.983
