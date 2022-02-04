Content Update #1

The first CONTENT Update is here!
Game
- Upgrading to Unreal Engine 4.27
- Added new images to the loading screen
PLAYER
- Fixed player being able to sprint while walking backwards
- Slightly increased aim zoom
- Improved player's shooting accuracy
ZOMBIES
- Added Mini Zombies - 10% spawn chance
- Mini Zombies can only spawn at level 1
- Mini Zombies are 25% faster than normal zombies but have 50% less life than normal level 1 Zombies
- Fixed Zombie Health Widget was sometimes visible when not targeting the Zombie
- Fixed a bug that sometimes showed 0% life for zombies even though the zombie was still alive
- Optimized animations on hit and death for all Zombies
- Optimized walk animation for normal Zombies
- Fixed a bug that caused Zombies to just stand still in the middle of the map
- Fixed a bug where Zombies could glitch into Players
NPC
- Added info text animation to all NPCs
- Bug fixed that the Weapon NPC sometimes didn't show the info text
- Fixed a bug that sometimes spawned the Weapon NPC in mountains or houses
World
- Fix Grass and Trees partially spawned in the air
- More grass now spawns
- World generation algorithm revised
- improved performance
- Added mountains in the background
Multiplayer
- Fixed a bug in the lobby browser that showed that it couldn't find any servers even though some were listed
