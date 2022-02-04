 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

ToBas Zombies update for 4 February 2022

Content Update #1

Share · View all patches · Build 8141999 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The first CONTENT Update is here!

Game

  • Upgrading to Unreal Engine 4.27
  • Added new images to the loading screen

PLAYER

  • Fixed player being able to sprint while walking backwards
  • Slightly increased aim zoom
  • Improved player's shooting accuracy

ZOMBIES

  • Added Mini Zombies - 10% spawn chance
  • Mini Zombies can only spawn at level 1
  • Mini Zombies are 25% faster than normal zombies but have 50% less life than normal level 1 Zombies
  • Fixed Zombie Health Widget was sometimes visible when not targeting the Zombie
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes showed 0% life for zombies even though the zombie was still alive
  • Optimized animations on hit and death for all Zombies
  • Optimized walk animation for normal Zombies
  • Fixed a bug that caused Zombies to just stand still in the middle of the map
  • Fixed a bug where Zombies could glitch into Players

NPC

  • Added info text animation to all NPCs
  • Bug fixed that the Weapon NPC sometimes didn't show the info text
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes spawned the Weapon NPC in mountains or houses

World

  • Fix Grass and Trees partially spawned in the air
  • More grass now spawns
  • World generation algorithm revised
  • improved performance
  • Added mountains in the background

Multiplayer

  • Fixed a bug in the lobby browser that showed that it couldn't find any servers even though some were listed

Changed files in this update

ToBas Zombies Content Depot 1758261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.