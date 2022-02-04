1.0.5 Patch Notes

It has been one week from launch (or 1 day from the original planned release) and there are plenty of fixes, changes, and additions I have been excitedly working on this week. This patch is primarily focused on quality-of-life improvements.

New Features

Added right-click drag movement.

Added UI scale slider to the main game scene.

XP is now saved every level to prevent total XP loss on a crash.

Damage tracker now adds healing prevented by DOTs to the DOT damage totals.

Camera movement is no longer restricted on a defeat.

Added some VFX to path expansions.

Minor tower UI improvements.

Added Mana Bolts III, IV & V

Balance Changes

Tesla:

Base Damage increased from 5 to 10.

Health damage increased from 5 to 6.

Armor damage increased from 1 to 3.

Shield damage decreased from 10 to 9.

RPM decreased from 60 to 30.

Mana consumption increased from 25% base damage to 50% base damage.

Upgrades cost increased from x1 to x2.

Flame Thrower:

Base Damage increased from 4 to 5.

Health damage increased from 3 to 6.

Armor damage increased from 6 to 9.

Shield damage decreased from 1 to 3.

RPM decreased from 90 to 60.

Upgrades cost increased from x2 to x3.

Poison Sprayer:

Base Damage increased from 4 to 5.

Health damage increased from 3 to 6.

Armor damage increased from 1 to 3.

Shield damage decreased from 6 to 9.

RPM decreased from 90 to 60.

Upgrades cost increased from x2 to x3.

Shredder:

Upgrades cost increased from x2 to x3.

Radar:

Bi-plane’s accuracy increased slightly.

Upgrades cost increased from x3 to x4.

Prestige gained from spare XP halved (prestige is still just bragging points without function)

Removed second and third Quality of Quantity.

All +1 X damage type upgrades now scale up with each level of the upgrade (+1, +2, +3).

Reduced the mana cost of Mana Bolts I from 15% base damage to 10% base damage.

Hovering Portals:

Hit points and speed slightly reduced.

Spawns fewer Observers but more eyes.

Level 25’s boss:

+0.1 move speed.

Level 35’s boss:

+0.2 speed.

+20k armor.

Now fires missiles.

Level 45’s boss:

+0.3 speed.

All hit points doubled.

Spawns more enemies.

Fixes

Fixed master volume slider not updating SFX volume.

Fixed research chance on universities not counting the first 1% discovery chance.

Damage tracker no longer tracks overflow damage.

Fixed bug where you could multi-click play and return to main menu buttons.

Fixed hit box on main tower to no longer allow for towers to be placed within its area.

Fixed several spelling errors including the miss spellings of “Cranial Carnivore and Observer.”

Fixed clickthrough on demolish buttons.

Fixed a bug where armor and shield upgrades costs were sometimes miscalculated.