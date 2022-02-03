 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DeadPoly update for 3 February 2022

Patch 0.0.3c

Share · View all patches · Build 8141872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Networking performance changes
  • Weapon display inventory size increased for OCD
  • New mask
  • New melee weapons
  • New collectibles
  • Added modulation to all gunshot sounds (just makes it a bit more realistic, not every shot being exactly the same)
  • Added modulation to footsteps as well
  • Plot pole no longer has collision with player, and you will spawn closer to the plot pole when you base respawn
  • AR suppressors AI alert range reduced by 50%
  • Door open possibility by non-owner using shifty mechanics fixed (Thanks @Gator !)
  • No more backpacks in primary weapon slot

    - VOIP TEST BUILD: probably won't work as intended but need to test in production

Changed files in this update

DeadPoly Content Depot 1621071
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.