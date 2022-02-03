Patch 0.0.3c

- Networking performance changes
- Weapon display inventory size increased for OCD
- New mask
- New melee weapons
- New collectibles
- Added modulation to all gunshot sounds (just makes it a bit more realistic, not every shot being exactly the same)
- Added modulation to footsteps as well
- Plot pole no longer has collision with player, and you will spawn closer to the plot pole when you base respawn
- AR suppressors AI alert range reduced by 50%
- Door open possibility by non-owner using shifty mechanics fixed (Thanks @Gator !)
- No more backpacks in primary weapon slot
- VOIP TEST BUILD: probably won't work as intended but need to test in production
