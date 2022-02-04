Resonance - MAC/LINUX BUILDS with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS! and more!

- Updated all versions to newest stable AGS, so a lot of problems have been fixed.
- Added proper LINUX and MAC ports with WORKING ACHIEVEMENTS!
- If you want to revert to the older Resonance, opt into beta channel "original", password is "resoresoreso", your older saves won't work with this version.
Here's a small guide.
- Right click on Resonance, go to PROPERTIES.
- Properties
- Betas
- typing in that text input box "resoresoreso" WITHOUT QUOTES, hitting check code
- Hitting the blue button that will appear
- The game will begin downloading files and once that's done, your saves will still be there and ready to be loaded.
- Added Steam Cloud support [cross-platform even]
- Here are saves in case someone needs em!
http://primordia-game.com/Files0/Strangelando/Resosaves.zip
If you want, u can extract them into your saves and load the relevant names.
Your saves are located at:
- Windows:
%USERPROFILE%/Saved Games/Technobabylon
-
LINUX:
~/.local/share/ags/Technobabylon
-
OSX/MAC
~/Library/Application Support/Technobabylon
Changed files in this update