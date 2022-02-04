 Skip to content

Easy Red 2 update for 4 February 2022

Update: V1.0.3c: Added BF-109, new british voice actings and more!

Build 8141722

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone.

Here's the changes from last update:

•Added BF-109.

•Added 2 new british voice actings.

•New Italian Mod36 grenade.

•Added more graphic settings options.

•New optics for planes.

•Added new battle-map visualization (M).

•Changes in running.

•Improved fog fading.

•Various fixes in weapons.

•Fixed a bug with invisible walls.

•Fixed injured soldiers not carriable sometimes.

If you have feedbacks and suggestions you can contact us in the Discord Server!

Thank you all,

Marco.

