Update: V1.0.3c: Added BF-109, new british voice actings and more!

Hi everyone.
Here's the changes from last update:
•Added BF-109.
•Added 2 new british voice actings.
•New Italian Mod36 grenade.
•Added more graphic settings options.
•New optics for planes.
•Added new battle-map visualization (M).
•Changes in running.
•Improved fog fading.
•Various fixes in weapons.
•Fixed a bug with invisible walls.
•Fixed injured soldiers not carriable sometimes.
If you have feedbacks and suggestions you can contact us in the Discord Server!
Thank you all,
Marco.
Changed files in this update