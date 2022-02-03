 Skip to content

Dota 2 update for 3 February 2022

Aghanim's Battle Level Bundle (ClientVersion 5165)

To aid the community's relentless quest of restoring order to the multiverse, Aghanim the magnanimous would like to present his very own Battle Level Bundle — available this weekend only and packed with a hefty level boost and treasure rewards. Each bundle purchase contains 60 levels, 3 Immortal Treasures, 3 Continuum Collection Treasures, and 3 Ageless Heirloom Treasures. At $14.99 each, they offer 70% savings on the combined value of levels and treasures, and each Battle Pass owner is able to buy up to two bundles.

Aghanim's Battle Level Bundle is a great way to push you over the line on a host of Battle Pass rewards like the custom lane and siege creeps at level 94; Mirana Persona at level 135; custom towers at level 200; Hoodwink Prestige set at level 277; Drow Ranger Arcana at level 333, and even more. With the bundle only available for a limited time — sales end on Wednesday, February 9th — there's no better time to multiply your rewards from the multiverse.

Looking further ahead, Gameplay Patch 7.31 is slated to arrive on February 23, 2022, once the effects of Aghanim's adventures have been mitigated and the Battle Pass has come to an end.

Extra notes

General

  • Updated localization files for Czech, Hungarian, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Italian, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, English, French, German, Japanese, Korean, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Turkish, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese

Cosmetics

  • New Economy Item: Aghanim's 2021 - 60 Battle Pass Levels
  • New Economy Item: Battle Level Bundle Aghanim's 2021

English Localization

  • DOTA_CacheTreasure_MissingCompendium_Fall2021: You must own an Aghanim's 2021 Battle Pass in order to purchase this item.
  • FrontPage_BattlePassBundle_Save_75: SAVE 75%
  • FrontPage_BattlePassBundle_fall2021_Line1: <span class=\"TreasureAmount\">60</span> Battle Pass Levels
  • FrontPage_BattlePassBundle_fall2021_Line2: <span class=\"TreasureAmount\">3x</span> Aghanim's Immortal Treasures
  • FrontPage_BattlePassBundle_fall2021_Line3: <span class=\"TreasureAmount\">3x</span> Aghanim's Continuum Collection
  • FrontPage_BattlePassBundle_fall2021_Line4: <span class=\"TreasureAmount\">3x</span> Aghanim's Ageless Heirlooms
  • FrontPage_BattlePassBundle_fall2021_availability: Available Feb 3 - Feb 9

Changed files in this update

