Lunar New Year Event Ends - Version 2.3.1

Our first Lunar New Year event has come to a close. All Pixel Lobby maps have been reverted to their normal appearance, and the new seasonal items catalog has gone in with the regular shop rotation.
Thanks to everyone who played during the event! We've got some additional fixes shipping with this patch. Here goes:
Patch Notes
Tian's New Stage (Spring Festival)
- Added some cosmetic improvements.
- Added additional background characters!
- Is now no longer Tian's default stage.
- Now has a proper 2D version.
Stage Select
- Fixed "Random (Day Only)" giving night stages (broke in version 2.3.0).
Changed files in this update