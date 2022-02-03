 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Them's Fightin' Herds update for 3 February 2022

Lunar New Year Event Ends - Version 2.3.1

Share · View all patches · Build 8141577 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our first Lunar New Year event has come to a close. All Pixel Lobby maps have been reverted to their normal appearance, and the new seasonal items catalog has gone in with the regular shop rotation.

Thanks to everyone who played during the event! We've got some additional fixes shipping with this patch. Here goes:

Patch Notes

Tian's New Stage (Spring Festival)
  • Added some cosmetic improvements.
  • Added additional background characters!
  • Is now no longer Tian's default stage.
  • Now has a proper 2D version.
Stage Select
  • Fixed "Random (Day Only)" giving night stages (broke in version 2.3.0).

Changed files in this update

Them's Fightin' Herds Content Depot 574981
  • Loading history…
Them's Fightin' Herds Exe Depot 574982
  • Loading history…
Them's Fightin' Herds Linux ELF Depot 574985
  • Loading history…
Them's Fightin' Herds macOS Mach-O Depot 574986
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.