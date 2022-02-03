R-IV Beta V

The fifth Beta for Release Version IV of Enter The Backrooms is one of the largest Betas the game has ever received, and now it is available for testing. This version includes new entities, new sub-levels, plenty of bug-fixes, and even a better system for managing screenshots. Here are the biggest changes in this Beta:

Added Deathmoths: Flying monsters that attack you if you keep your flashlight on.

Added Sentient Rifts: Corrupted entities that send you back a level if you touch them.

Added Insanities: Ghostly creatures that phase through walls and drain your sanity.

Added Facelings: Friendly creatures that appear in Outposts.

Added Trading: You can trade with the new Facelings for items and artifacts. Books are commonly used in trades.

Added 10 Player-Suggested Sub-Levels: Crystalline Mines by Alyx Rose, Glitched City by some weird name that exists, Level 0.2 by Master Gamer, The Ocean by hmm, Grated Halls by Bafufu, Small Trees by Ploune, Flooded Halls by Flamd, Mazes by Lyam999gh, Small Classrooms by AP STP, and Meeting Rooms by MateussDev.

Screenshots are saved to a local folder now.

Added a button to access your screenshots from the title screen.

Entities deal more damage on later levels.

Sub-levels and structures are a little less common on some levels.

Added items to spawn the new entities in Sandbox Mode.

Plenty of other adjustments and fixes.

With all of these features now in the game, Release Version IV as a whole is close to being done. All that's left are smaller changes and bug-fixes before the full release. I hope you enjoy this Beta, as it changes the gameplay of Enter The Backrooms quite a bit. See you next time!